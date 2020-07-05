Marilyn Duncan

1/1
On June 22, 2020 the world lost an amazing woman known to many as a daughter, sister, aunt, friend, mother, Grandma and Grandmamma. Marilyn was born August 26, 1934. She leaves behind four children, Kirt (Ruth), Pam (Ernie), Dirk (Sharon) and MariLyn (Kevin). She was Gram to 11 Grandkids, Grandmamma to 18 Great Grandkids, sister to Harold Reissig, Aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Edward, daughter-in-law Debbie and two Great Grandsons, Hunter and Blake. Marilyn loved to travel and spend time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 there will be no public celebration of her life.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
