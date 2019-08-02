Marilyn J Doyle passed away in her home on July 26, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Born on Sept 23, 1935 in Salt Lake City, UT. Survived by her husband "My Bill" William H Doyle for 62 yrs of marriage and her 3 daughters Sherri Mendoza, Colleen Kalanui, Patricia White. She cherished her 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Tues, Aug 6th at 10:00am at Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA 95608.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 2, 2019