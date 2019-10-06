Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Jane (Gates) Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Jane Gates Miller passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Born in Oakland, CA on August 2, 1928 to Frederick William Gates and Effie Parilee Savage, she grew up and went to high school in Richmond, CA . Graduating from college with a degree in music, Marilyn became an elementary school teacher. She enjoyed teaching for more than 20 years and taught mostly 3rd grade. Phil and Barb are so blessed to have had Mom as their life teacher growing up. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Harold H. Miller of Lodi, CA, who preceded her in death in 2004. They built a home in Carmichael, CA where they lived most of their lives. She is survived by her son Philip Miller and wife Mary Miller, her daughter Barbara Glancy and her husband Mike Glancy, three grandchildren Amanda Miller, Nicholas Garrison and Matthew Garrison, and five great grandchildren Hailey, Tori, Charlee, and Conner and Grant. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3 pm to 6pm, at the Fair Oaks Community Clubhouse located at 7997 California Ave. #1, Fair Oaks, CA, for her very wide circle of friends and family who wish to remember her.

