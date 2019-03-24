Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Jean (Marshall) Frese. View Sign

Longtime Sacramento resident, Marilyn Jean (Marshall) Frese, passed away peacefully February 25, 2019 at the age of 91. The only child of Edgar and Georgia Marshall, Marilyn was born in Springfield, Ohio on New Years Day, January 1, 1928. The family relocated to California when Marilyn was a child - living first in San Jose, then moving to Sacramento. Marilyn attended Crocker Elementary, Cal Middle School, CK McClatchy, and graduated with Distinction from Sacramento City College with a degree in Interior Design. Very artistic and always interested in the surrounding landscape, Marilyn enjoyed spending time decorating her home and working in her garden. Throughout her life, Marilyn liked vacationing in Santa Cruz and Lake Tahoe with friends and family, as well as frequent car rides through the foothills and Delta. For many years, she and her husband, Bill, were members of the Sacramento Symphony Orchestra and season ticket holders at the Music Circus. Survived and missed by her loving family - devoted husband of nearly 70 years, Frederick "Bill" Frese, daughter Elizabeth Frese Caples, son-in-law Ray Caples, grandsons Derek, Alec, and Marshall Caples, cousins and friends. Private memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .

Longtime Sacramento resident, Marilyn Jean (Marshall) Frese, passed away peacefully February 25, 2019 at the age of 91. The only child of Edgar and Georgia Marshall, Marilyn was born in Springfield, Ohio on New Years Day, January 1, 1928. The family relocated to California when Marilyn was a child - living first in San Jose, then moving to Sacramento. Marilyn attended Crocker Elementary, Cal Middle School, CK McClatchy, and graduated with Distinction from Sacramento City College with a degree in Interior Design. Very artistic and always interested in the surrounding landscape, Marilyn enjoyed spending time decorating her home and working in her garden. Throughout her life, Marilyn liked vacationing in Santa Cruz and Lake Tahoe with friends and family, as well as frequent car rides through the foothills and Delta. For many years, she and her husband, Bill, were members of the Sacramento Symphony Orchestra and season ticket holders at the Music Circus. Survived and missed by her loving family - devoted husband of nearly 70 years, Frederick "Bill" Frese, daughter Elizabeth Frese Caples, son-in-law Ray Caples, grandsons Derek, Alec, and Marshall Caples, cousins and friends. Private memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations