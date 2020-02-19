Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Lucille Becker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Lucille Becker, adored mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at her home the morning of February 3, 2020. She lived to the amazing age of 95 and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred W. Becker Jr. and her eldest son, Fred W. Becker III. Marilyn was born in Albion, Nebraska on September 21, 1924 to Clifford and Amanda (Nelson) Whiting. Her family moved from Albion to Manning, Iowa during her junior year of high school. Marilyn attended the University of Nebraska where she received her Associate Degree in Accounting. While working on her degree, Marilyn met her future husband who served in the Army Air Forces as an aircraft mechanic during WWII. In 1946, the couple married and moved to Sacramento which was home for over 70 years. While raising four children, Marilyn worked as Office Manager for Sierra Spring Water Company for many years before accepting a job in the Controller's Office of McClatchy Newspaper where she retired in 1989. Marilyn was a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed her monthly gatherings of the Red Hat Ladies and her Bunco group. She was also a faithfully active member of Faith Presbyterian Church. Marilyn's true legacy was her love of life and family. She was a friendly and caring woman who relished the fact that her grandchildren truly enjoyed her company. She never missed an opportunity to tell anyone who would listen, "I made all this!" as she proudly waved her arms over her family. She lived a life filled with love, adventure, family and laughter. She was the matriarch of our family and she will be sorely missed. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Kitty Tatro, her two sons, Bob (Georgianne) and Jim (Chris) Becker and daughter-in-law, Arlene Becker. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held on March 14th at 1p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church, 625 Florin Road, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Marilyn's name to Faith Presbyterian Church or to a .

