Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mentor and friend. She excelled equally in all roles and will be deeply missed by those who moved in the circle \of her love. She passed as she lived, with grace and tranquility, surrounded by family. She will be remembered for her wisdom, caring, enthusiasm for life, commitment to others and spirit of generosity. Celebration of Life will be from 11 2, August 31, 2019 at Sierra 2 Center, 2791 24th St., Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacramento Friends of the Library.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2019