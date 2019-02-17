Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Oliver. View Sign

Marilyn Oliver, a longtime resident of West Sacramento, entered into rest February 12, 2019 in her home at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Oliver. Loving mother of Tracy Robles. Dear sister of Lewis Dymond (Barbara). Devoted grandmother of James, Mindy, Kevin (Kim) & Nicholas (Summer) & great grandmother of Matthew, Brynn, Elowyn & Haisley. Preceded in death by her son, Jeff Oliver, daughter in law, Donna Oliver & her grandson, Anthony. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews & her special care giver, Mereoni. Mom was proud to be a 50-year member of Delta Star #639, Order of The Eastern Star. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento, CA. Private inurnment, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, Ca. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Shriners Hospital, 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 or the .

910 Soule Street

West Sacramento , CA 95691

