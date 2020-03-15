Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Sander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Sander passed away peacefully at Kaiser Westside hospital near Portland, Oregon on February 7, 2020, at age 97. There will be no service per her request. Marilyn was born in Queens, New York, on April 24, 1922. In 1942 she married Reinhardt {"Sandy"} Sander, who passed away in 1974. Marilyn is survived by two sons, Alexander and Donald, three grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, and Maureen, and six great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Haley, Brielle, Abigail, Benjamin, and Thurston. Marilyn lived in New York City until 1959, when she and her family moved to Sacramento, California. In Sacramento she was employed as an executive secretary at Aerojet-General Corporation for 10 years during creation of the rocket/space exploration program. For 11 years she was executive assistant to Harold Martelle, director of the Sacramento City-County library system. She attended American River College. Marilyn was active in charitable work for the poor at St. Philomene's Church and with St. Vincent de Paul. She retired at age 83 as assistant apartment manager at Henson Gardens in Sacramento. Marilyn moved from Sacramento to Tualatin, Oregon in 2005, and lived in Tualatin the remaining 15 years of her life. Marilyn was an enthusiastic world traveler, making 15 trips to Europe. She particularly loved Italy, and made her last trip to Italy in 2015 at age 93. Marilyn Sander was a very special lady. She was smart and savvy, and a joy to be around. She maintained many friendships over decades of her life. She is loved and will be missed.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020

