Marilyn Yvonne Murphy, (84) died after a long struggle with COPD on Sunday July 12th, 2020 in Elk Grove, CA. She was born on May 25th, 1936 in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada to Cletus and Arrabelle Enright. She was preceded in death by her sister Beverly Geske. In 1958 she married Robert V. Murphy (divorced 1975) and raised three sons Kirk (Diana), Mark (Cindy) and Greg (Tina) and 4 grandchildren Madison, Erin, Ryan, and Kristina Murphy. She was a loving aunt to David and Brian Johnson and Karen Johnson-Esler. Marilyn worked as an Executive Assistant at Campbell Soup for 23 years. She attended numerous baseball, football, soccer, swimming and basketball games for her children and grandchildren and was an avid Sacramento Kings fan. Funeral services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's name to Christian Brothers High School/The La Salle Club 4315 Martin Luther King Blvd, Sacramento CA 95820.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store