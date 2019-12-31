Marino R. Fuentes was born into this world November 1, 1962 and left us December 11th, 2019. Mike, as he liked to be called, was a loving father, husband, son, brother and uncle. He was a great friend. He would always take time for all. He would remember birthdays and special days for people. He loved to share music with his family. He would enjoy sharing flying with family and friends by setting up flights to take people up in the air on scenic flights. He especially liked flying over Lake Tahoe and enjoying its beauty. Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy of 32 years: child, Lito; mother, Rosalind of Folsom; and parents, Marino and Elizabeth of Georgia; and brother, Doug; and many nieces and nephews. We will truly miss you Mike. May heaven be blessed with your presence. Services will be held January 4th, 2020, 11:00 - 2:30 pm, at Nicoletti, Culjis and Herberger Funeral Home. 5401 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 31, 2019