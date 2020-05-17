Mario passed away at home on May 8 at the age of 73. He battled with Parkinson disease, congested heart and Kidney failure. Mario is survived by his wife of 50 years and his adult children, Bob, Gene, Melinda, Steve and Mario Wendell. Mario also has 13 Grand-kids and 7 great grand-kids. Mario proudly served in the US Army from 1967 to 1969 with service in Vietnam. Was awarded many medals. Mario worked for PG&E for 31 years. Retired in 2009. Mario loved fishing, Boating and a little gambling. Mario was loved and will be extremely missed. Donation to the American Parkinson Disease Association in his honor would be appreciated.



