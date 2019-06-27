Loving husband, father, grandfather left us this day June 20 2019. Born in Fairfield CA. He enjoyed hunting, 4-wheeling and golfing with his family and friends. Was know for his jokes and stories which came with his laughter to the point you couldn't understand him, which made you laugh even more. Survived by his wife Wanda of 61 yrs. Children Debora Jinkens and Chet Staggs. Grandchildren Michael Light and Nick Staggs. Great grandchildren Haley, Rylee and Kaleb Light, Justin Staggs. Brother Grady Staggs, sister Darlene Massie
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 27, 2019