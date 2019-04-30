Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Walter McArthur. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Walter McArthur, 90, of Carmichael, CA passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Marion was born March 7, 1929 in St. George, Utah to Valentine and Afton (McNeil) McArthur and spent his youth there. He left St. George after attending Dixie College to pursue his degree in medicine. In March 1954 he was awarded the Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Utah. He served his internship and residency at Long Beach VA Hospital where a new chapter of his life began. Marion met the love of his life, Phyllis Euliano, while he was in residency and she was a nurse. Despite a rocky first date, the romance blossomed, he asked, "can two live cheaper than one?" and they were married October 21, 1954 in Long Beach, CA. Marion's medical career as a General Surgeon spanned six centuries, always demonstrating a strong passion and commitment to his patients. He began his career as a Captain in the Army and Acting Chief of Surgery in Fort Devens, MA and later moved to Sacramento CA. He started working at Folsom prison, but soon established his private practice holding staff privileges at several area hospitals. While Marion enjoyed a variety of successes, his pride and joy were his family he and Phyllis shared a life and love of 64 years and five children, who were raised to be true to themselves and pursue their individual passions. This love extended to the family dogs, horses, and cats. He was intensely competitive, a bit of a jokester, and an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. He owned several racehorses in his lifetime and enjoyed spending time at the track. And of course, he was always looking for a good tip. Marion had a strong commitment and steadfast loyalty to his family and friends and could always be counted on to help if asked. He had incredible perseverance, a tireless work ethic and was proud of his humble beginnings in St. George. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Therol, LaRaine and Ronald, and his sister, Virginia. Marion is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis, their five children, Mary, Margaret, Mark, Maureen and her husband, Mike Cippel, and Michelle and her husband, Jeffrey Fleming, and their children, Morgan, Ryan and his wife Jacqui, and Kieran. He is also survived by his sister, Elma Ann Snow, two sisters-in-law, Beulah Belliston and Lorna Rogers, as well as many loved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints at 2745 Eastern Ave. in Sacramento. Flowers may be delivered between 9-10:30AM to the church on the day of service. Remembrances, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the University of Utah School of Medicine.

