Marion entered into rest peacefully at home Saturday November 16, 2019. Marion was born May 2, 1942 in Marysville, Ca. He was one of 11 children to parents Ronald and Ethel Newton. He was a resident of Folsom, Ca. For the past 21 years. Loving husband for 57 years to Gloria. Preceded in death by his son Bradd. Marion leaves behind a daughter Karri, 5 grandchildren, one preceded in death. 2 great grandchildren, 2 adopted grandchildren. Loving Brother-in-Law & Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Marion's passion was Senior Softball including his Kauai team, his dog Brei "Shorty", cruising, traveling, spending vacations and camping with Gloria, Kurt, Robin, Tiffany, Derek and Cameron. At Marion's request no services will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020