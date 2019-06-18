Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mariposa Alice Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mariposa (also known as Posie and Po) Adams was born in Washington, D.C. She was the second child of Conrad Schroeder Geier and Regina (Britton) Geier. She was predeceased by siblings, Conrad, Jr., Carrie Geier Roche and Margaret Geier Meyers. She grew up in Washington, D.C. and Virginia and she graduated from high schools in Pennsylvania and Washington. During World War II, she was one of the first women to work in the Weather Bureau, transferring to North Carolina and eventually Miami, Florida. She married Glenn Walter who was shot down in the South Pacific. She then married George Albert French, Jr. who was in the US Navy. She had three children: Leonard Britton French who died in 2018, aged 72, Jacqueline French Lonergan and Suzanne Barbara Huey who died in 1994 aged 42. She raised her family in McLean, Virginia where she and George built their small house next to Mariposa's parents. She was very creative and was always working on decorating the house and sewing for herself and her children. She also was a very good artist. When all her children were in school, Mariposa began working in the McLean Post Office where her father was the postmaster. She continued to work there until she moved to California after she was divorced from George in 1969, She was accompanied by Suzanne and the cat. Jackie was off to the Peace Corps and Len was working as a printer. Eventually Mariposa settled in Sacramento where she worked for Pacific Bell. She married Calvin Adams and they settled in Carmichael. She retired when she was 65. She was adept in shorthand and computer publishing. Mariposa was always health conscious and concerned with looking good. She worked out constantly and walked on lunch breaks. Probably one of the most memorable events happened in the spring of 1979 after the birth of Jesse, Jackie's son. She had seen Jackie's husband, Jim, come back sweaty from exercising and she asked what he had been doing. He said he was running along the American River Bike Path. Shortly after Jackie and Jesse returned to Saudi Arabia, Po took up running in a pair of purple sneakers. From that moment she fell in love with running. Po's running career began when she was 54 and ended in her late 80s. She was determined to do well, to be fast, and to compete! It is impossible to say how many races she competed in! There were 5ks, 10ks, 15ks, 20ks, half marathons, marathons and even longer. Nothing phased her! She ran all over the US, in Cambodia (the Angkor Wat marathon), the Great Wall of China marathon, numerous Pikes Peak events. She climbed Kilimanjaro, to the base camp of Mt Everest, raced in South Africa, and climbed Mt Whitney several times. She was an active member and officer in the local Buffalo Chips running club and was a member and regional representative of the RRCA. In additional she was a motivational speaker. She was a role model for many women who had come late to running. Nothing stopped Po. And yet she still had time to be a meticulous needleworker. She loved beading, quilting and needlepoint. And she loved to garden. In addition, in the early '90s Po took care of her husband, Cal, until he passed in January of 1995. Po started showing signs of forgetfulness around 2009. She kept it hidden because she wanted nothing to stop her from the challenges she set for herself. In June, 2013, her daughter, Jackie, retired from teaching in Myanmar and came to live with her in Carmichael. Jackie tried to provide a safe and stress-free environment for almost six years. But in January, 2019, debilitating strokes required placing her in a board and care facility. Up to the very end she was feisty and combative and as always, liked to flirt with the men! Po leaves behind one daughter, Jackie, two granddaughters, Wendy Kroeger and Sandy Cribb, two grandsons, Mike French and Jesse Lonergan, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. There will be no memorial service however, later in the summer friends and family are welcome to share in a gathering along the American River bike trail where Po began her exceptional running career. Information will be announced later. In memory of Po donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Aid Society of Northern California which provides caregiver support groups and a memory class for those with dementia.

