Marisa Bartz (Nadeau), age 57, passed away on February 19th, 2019 in Antelope, CA. Marisa was born in Kittery, ME on March 18th, 1961 to Rosemary Nadeau (Glassmeyer) and the late Charles Nadeau. She is survived by her husband, Bill Bartz, and her two sons, Chris and Nick. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. There will be a memorial service held on March 9th at 10:30am at Presentation Church in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 27, 2019