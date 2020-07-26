Marissa Espinosa

Marissa passed away on the morning of July 14, 2020 at the age of 57. Marissa leaves behind her husband of 25 years Vincent and sons Xavier & Jacob. Marissa was born on May 13th, 1963 in San Bernardo, Guanajuato Mexico. Marissa is the 1st born of Santiago and Alicia Barajas and is sister to Elizabeth (Temo), Santiago Jr. & Hugo (Jeanette). Marissa retired from the Franchise Tax Board in 2018. Marissa was awesome at cooking, crafts and gardening. She was a loving patient person with a beautiful soul. When you met Marissa you can see and feel the true meaning of a good person. She will be truly missed by her family and friends but will not be forgotten and forever remain in our hearts. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Hospitals. All events will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, visitation on July 30th 5:30 to 8 pm, mass and burial will begin at 11 am on July 31st.



