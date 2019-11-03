Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Bartlett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Bartlett passed away on October 23rd in Fair Oaks, CA at the age of 95. "Marge" was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Syd, her son Phil, her grandson Matt, and her granddaughter Bella. She is survived by her sons Rick and Dan (Kim), her daughter-in-law Kathie, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Marge's family and friends are joined in their grief and sadness by countless others whose lives were enriched by her warmth, her sense of humor, and her huge heart. Even in the face of incalculable loss, she showed us the way forward by ferociously embracing life. Marge was a great audience, a wise elder, the truest of friends, and the center of our world. She even had her own vocabulary, loosely referred to as "Nana-isms." She would look outside on a nice day and comment "It's a beautiful day for the race." When asked what race, she'd say "the human race!"" Marge was a true original. Unforgettable to those whose paths she crossed. Loved by all whose lives she touched. A celebration of Marge's life will be held in the spring in Lake Tahoe, her final resting place alongside her beloved husband and their home for many happy years.

