Marjorie Carlson

June 3, 2020, 2 months shy of her 102nd birthday, Marjorie Joyce Carlson, beloved wife of Dr. Harry Carlson, mother of 8, grandmother, and matriarch of 5 generations peacefully reached the end of her long, wonderful life. She was born before women had the right to vote, before sound or color in movies, before World War I had ended and during the worst pandemic the world had ever seen. She was born before the "greatest generation" and it was her generation that made America strong. Always smiling and doing for others, guided by a passion for Christ, Marjorie would walk into a room and light it up simply by her presence. She always looked for the good. Born in a small farm town in Waterman, Illinois, she knew a world few of us would recognize. Once she completed high school, she moved to Chicago to attend nursing school (1939) and worked at Cook County Hospital as an RN. This was when Al Capone and Johnny Torrio ruled the streets of Chicago, but the gangs left the nurses alone if they wore their uniforms. There she observed while healing the injured "it was better to be shot than stabbed". She became an airline stewardess based in Chicago with American Airlines (1941-1942). AA required a nursing degree back then. She proudly flew in a DC-3 carrying passengers and the U.S. Mail during WWII. Her brother, Lorne, proudly fought as a U.S. Marine. Marjorie met Harry at a YMCA dance during The War. It was love at first site. Harry was ordered to move to Courtland, California to be a Dentist immediately after completing his graduate studies in Orthodontia, so Marjorie's Aunt made the wedding dress in 2 weeks. With approval from her Dad, they married. A farm girl at heart and so close to her family, life in California was lonely at first (women were not supposed to work if married). She made the best of it and dressed beautifully, always highlighting her big blue eyes. In 1943, they moved to Sacramento, and her husband, Dr. Harry Carlson, became the first Orthodontist in Sacramento and practiced there for 44 years. Throughout the years, she kept busy raising 8 children, helping to nurture their interest including raising chickens and guinea fowl, waterskiing at Lake Berryessa, and riding on the back of a dusty quad with her son, John. She was part of the team that launched and supported the Sacramento Waldorf School. She was President of the Sacramento District Dental Auxiliary. She helped the Crocker Art Museum stay open. Where there was a need, she tried to help. In 1958, Marjorie and Harry purchased a home on Fair Oaks Blvd. and created a beautiful garden on 5 acres. The Dental Society often asked them to host BBQ's for 150 people. They also hosted many fund raisers. Some of the guests included Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Shirley Temple Black, Gordan and Ann Getty (Gordon wrote an Opera which debuted in Sacramento). They also hosted musicians and parties for the Sacramento Symphony before hotels were built in Sacramento and had the privilege of hearing the musicians' practice in their living room. She hosted many school and church groups, foreign exchange students, and friends. ALL were welcome at her table and no one was a stranger. In the late 1970's Marjorie saw a need for a local Al-anon group. The only available meetings were far away. She was a Deacon and member of Fremont Presbyterian Church and she got permission to hold a meeting there. The small group of 10 agreed she should be in charge. She had no experience but lots of encouragement and determination. Eventually, the meeting rooms were packed! Right before she passed, she received a note of thanks from a woman she sponsored 30 years ago. Marjorie considered this one of her greatest life accomplishments. After Harry's death and 54 incredible years together, Marjorie moved to Palm Springs to live next door to her son, Robert. She joined the Presbyterian Church, made many friends, sat in the front row each Sunday, and enthusiastically attended any other events. She spent her days at the Mizell Senior Center exercising, playing bridge, and going to the cherished live concerts with famous movie stars and singers where they dancedand she brought her homemade cookies. At 97, Marjorie was the only senior to speak at a black-tie fund raiser for the Mizell Sr. Center in Palm Springs. She stood alone on the stage in front of 500 guests and spoke about the benefits of Mizell and how it changed her life. "I had lost my husband, and I was a real mess but look at me now!" She received a standing ovation and the Mizell Senior Center raised thousands that night. She was known as The Closer. Marjorie then returned to Sacramento to be closer to more of her 8 children. She lived the remainder of her life at Carmichael Oaks Atria with much support from her nearby daughter, Jan. Marjorie and her friends made sandwiches for the homeless, donated stuffed toys to Shriner's Hospital, and went to local elementary schools to donate school supplies., She learned to knit at 100! Marjorie's favorite activities included writing hand-written letters, taking daily walks outside, riding the bus, playing bridge (yes, even at 101), and seeing family. When Marjorie returned to Sacramento in later life, she attended the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento with her daughter, Jan. At 101, Marjorie spoke to the congregation about her life and said she wanted to be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a caring nurse, and a conscientious volunteer. One of Marjorie's greatest gifts to her children was a deep and enduring love that made them and everyone around them happier. She is survived by her sister, Lois Goularte, 8 children: Pati Simon, Jan Fleming, John, Bill, Tom, Jim, Robert Carlson, and Margie Wilkes, 21 grand and great grandchildren, (and one on the way!) and many who are grateful for the smiles, love and faith she shared. We will miss her but celebrate a life well-lived. Services will be Friday, June 26, 11:00am and will be available on-line with details on www.Legacy.com Donations may be made in her honor to: Big Wave, a community of adults with special needs, in honor of her Granddaughter, Sarah Carlson) http://www.bigwaveproject.org/ Fremont Presbyterian Church, 5770 Carlson Drive, Sacramento, CA 95819
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.