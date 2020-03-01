Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Faye Queen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Faye Queen, 85, died peacefully Feb. 22, 2020 at her home in Folsom, CA. Marge was born May 9, 1934 in Pierson, Iowa. She lived in Iowa & South Dakota before moving to Calif in 1944 at the age of 10 - traveling in an old vehicle in the back rumble seat. She met her husband at the age of 15, married at 17, and had her first child at 19. She started her career as a stenographer at Blue Cross, but was forced to leave the company due to her pregnancy. She continued her career between children as a secretary, later helping run a family owned security business, but eventually retired from Lockheed. Marge was an avid organist in her earlier life, and in her later years was the biggest fan of the QVC Shopping Channel. (QVC stock prices will certainly plummet in the upcoming months!) She divorced in her 40's and remained single, however, she maintained her infectious sense of humor which was passed down to her kids. Her family was the most important thing to her and she will be sorely missed by all. She is survived by her children, Clyde Queen, Jr. (Donna) Nampa, ID; John Queen (Pati) Cape Coral, FL; David Queen (Kim) Folsom, CA; Debby Queen (Gundy) Boise, ID; Cathy Brehm (Terry) Coulterville, CA; along with 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents William & Edna Baltezore, sister Mary Lattanzi, & brother Bill Baltezore. A Celebration of Life will be held March 14, 2020 5:00 pm at: Seventh Day Adventist Church, 914 Cirby Way, Roseville, CA.

Marjorie Faye Queen, 85, died peacefully Feb. 22, 2020 at her home in Folsom, CA. Marge was born May 9, 1934 in Pierson, Iowa. She lived in Iowa & South Dakota before moving to Calif in 1944 at the age of 10 - traveling in an old vehicle in the back rumble seat. She met her husband at the age of 15, married at 17, and had her first child at 19. She started her career as a stenographer at Blue Cross, but was forced to leave the company due to her pregnancy. She continued her career between children as a secretary, later helping run a family owned security business, but eventually retired from Lockheed. Marge was an avid organist in her earlier life, and in her later years was the biggest fan of the QVC Shopping Channel. (QVC stock prices will certainly plummet in the upcoming months!) She divorced in her 40's and remained single, however, she maintained her infectious sense of humor which was passed down to her kids. Her family was the most important thing to her and she will be sorely missed by all. She is survived by her children, Clyde Queen, Jr. (Donna) Nampa, ID; John Queen (Pati) Cape Coral, FL; David Queen (Kim) Folsom, CA; Debby Queen (Gundy) Boise, ID; Cathy Brehm (Terry) Coulterville, CA; along with 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents William & Edna Baltezore, sister Mary Lattanzi, & brother Bill Baltezore. A Celebration of Life will be held March 14, 2020 5:00 pm at: Seventh Day Adventist Church, 914 Cirby Way, Roseville, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close