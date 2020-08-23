Marjorie Greenwood

Marjorie was born on March 16, 1939 in Sterling CO. She earned degrees from Stockton College and Sacramento State for teaching and arts. She spent most of her teaching career within San Juan Unified School District at Pasadena Elementary School. She was a long time and beloved member of Christ Community Church in Carmichael CA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years James Greenwood and her parents Royal and Martha Rutherford. She is survived by her sister Mary (Mike) Brothers Richard (Anita) and Thomas (Einike), daughter Mary (Tony); Sons David (Tracy) and Thomas. Grandchildren Brandy (Andrew); Michele (Will) and Brandon. Great Grandchildren Olan and Jaxson. We will all miss her infectious smile and her deeply caring soul. The family will share service information once we have further details and it's a little safer for everyone to attend and celebrate the amazing woman she was.



