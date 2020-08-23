1/1
Marjorie Greenwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie was born on March 16, 1939 in Sterling CO. She earned degrees from Stockton College and Sacramento State for teaching and arts. She spent most of her teaching career within San Juan Unified School District at Pasadena Elementary School. She was a long time and beloved member of Christ Community Church in Carmichael CA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years James Greenwood and her parents Royal and Martha Rutherford. She is survived by her sister Mary (Mike) Brothers Richard (Anita) and Thomas (Einike), daughter Mary (Tony); Sons David (Tracy) and Thomas. Grandchildren Brandy (Andrew); Michele (Will) and Brandon. Great Grandchildren Olan and Jaxson. We will all miss her infectious smile and her deeply caring soul. The family will share service information once we have further details and it's a little safer for everyone to attend and celebrate the amazing woman she was.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved