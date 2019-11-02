Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Hope Kaff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Hope Kaff, of Rocklin, California, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. Marjorie was born the last of 10 children to Robert Morley Kaff and Hope Beatrice Kaff of Overbrook, Kansas. All have predeceased her. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Kaff was born March 13, 1926, raised in Michigan Valley, Kansas and she attended high school in Overbrook, Kansas. In 1948, Kaff graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor's degree in education with a history emphasis. While at KU, she lived for two years in Watkins Scholarship Hall and was named a four-sport all-star in women's intramural sports. She taught social studies in the Cottonwood Falls schools for a year after graduation and was commissioned into the U.S. Navy. She served nine and a half years and rose to lieutenant senior grade. After leaving the Navy, Kaff earned her Masters degree at Northeastern University and taught high school history and women's studies in Auburn, Calif., for 25 years. She retired in 1986. Kaff was a member of the Kansas Alumni Association and a life member of the Chancellors Club, KU's major-donor organization. A longtime supporter of KU, Kaff has donated to the School of Allied Health, the Greater University Fund and the KU School of Medicine, establishing the Marjorie H. Kaff Geriatric Medicine Scholarship Fund. An avid reader, conservationist, and animal lover, Marjorie contributed generously to the Placer County Library system, The Nature Conservancy, The Wilderness Society, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Alley Cat Allies, ASPCA, among many others. In retirement, she stayed up to date on current events, politics, professional and college sports, particularly basketball and baseball. At her request, no services are planned and interment will be at Valley Brook cemetery in Michigan Valley, Kansas.

