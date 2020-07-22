Marjorie Jane Nicholas Albin, known to those who loved her as "Marty," was born on April 3, 1948 to Carolyn and Frederick Nicholas of Atherton, Calif., the youngest of three children. Marty enjoyed being around water her entire life until her passing May 10, 2020 at her home in Elk Grove, Calif. She is survived by her husband Robert Albin, sister Lynn Nicholas of Salt Lake City, brother Frederick "Nick" Nicholas of San Francisco, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews across the country. Marty attended public schools in Menlo Park, Calif. where she met her lifelong friend from kindergarten, Sally Horton Meersman of Sylmar, Calif. She graduated from Menlo Atherton High School in 1966. Marty enjoyed long summers at the family cabin on Lake Tahoe's West Shore at Meeks Bay. She loved swimming, boating, waterskiing and sun bathing on the beach. Summers were filled with family and friends at the historic log cabin built in the 1920s. On April 21, 1973, she married Bob and they lived in Elk Grove, Calif. Marty and Bob traveled with their camper trailer and boated on the Sacramento River. Marty enjoyed swimming in their backyard pool and loved anything water-related and was excited to try anything new. She had a special fondness for dogs and Volkswagen Beetles. Marty loved animals and counted dogs among her closest companions, from her childhood dogs Taffy and Whiffy to her last dog Daisy. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Marty's memory to Best Friends Animals Society.



