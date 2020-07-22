1/1
Marjorie Jane (Nicholas) Albin
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Jane Nicholas Albin, known to those who loved her as "Marty," was born on April 3, 1948 to Carolyn and Frederick Nicholas of Atherton, Calif., the youngest of three children. Marty enjoyed being around water her entire life until her passing May 10, 2020 at her home in Elk Grove, Calif. She is survived by her husband Robert Albin, sister Lynn Nicholas of Salt Lake City, brother Frederick "Nick" Nicholas of San Francisco, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews across the country. Marty attended public schools in Menlo Park, Calif. where she met her lifelong friend from kindergarten, Sally Horton Meersman of Sylmar, Calif. She graduated from Menlo Atherton High School in 1966. Marty enjoyed long summers at the family cabin on Lake Tahoe's West Shore at Meeks Bay. She loved swimming, boating, waterskiing and sun bathing on the beach. Summers were filled with family and friends at the historic log cabin built in the 1920s. On April 21, 1973, she married Bob and they lived in Elk Grove, Calif. Marty and Bob traveled with their camper trailer and boated on the Sacramento River. Marty enjoyed swimming in their backyard pool and loved anything water-related and was excited to try anything new. She had a special fondness for dogs and Volkswagen Beetles. Marty loved animals and counted dogs among her closest companions, from her childhood dogs Taffy and Whiffy to her last dog Daisy. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Marty's memory to Best Friends Animals Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Marty was a wonderful neighbor and friend. I miss her smiling face.
Libby Kiley
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
My sweet little cousin. Such a wonderful animal lover. Always noticing babies and animals of all kinds. She was a great baker.
Kathy Russell
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved