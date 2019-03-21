Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Lev. View Sign

Marjorie Lev died peacefully at home on March 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Marge will be remembered as a diminutive force of nature: a fierce and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In her early years she taught preschool and relished her time raising her children. She became a talented craftswoman, creating art from cast-off silverware and enlivening many craft fairs. She nurtured a love of music in her family, guitar students, and song circle friends. She was a voracious reader, outspoken and funny and never shy with her opinions. Born in Rochester, New York, on March 21, 1929, to Saul and Rebecca Kahn, Marge was predeceased by husbands Milton Lev and Alan Bergeson, sister Helen Kahn, and granddaughter Rajeshi Twombly. Marge will be deeply missed by family Ben (Melanie), Joe (Terry), Mimi (Steve), Michael (Barbara), and Debby; grandchildren Krsna (Jannice), Arjuna, Hope (Ari), Nick, Lindsey, Melissa (Peter), and Sophie (David); great-grandchildren Hodaya, Elishama, Emil, Solis, and Emery; and beloved nieces and nephews as well as longtime friends near and far. The family is so grateful to Eseta and all of the other caring people on Team Marge. A gathering to celebrate Marge's life will be held in May. Any remembrances can be made to a progressive cause of your choice.

