Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie M. Bates. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Bates passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Fair Oaks, CA, on August 30, 2019, at age 95. Marjorie was the loving wife of Arthur E. Bates for 71 years before his passing in 2014 and the loving mother of Judy, Jo Ann, Richard, Ronald and Thomas Bates. Together, Marjorie and Art lived and raised their family in Pleasant Hill, CA, where they were charter members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Concord, CA, for 21 years before moving to Northridge, CA. There the family became active members at Saint Stephen's Lutheran Church in Granada Hills, CA. In 1998, they moved to Folsom, CA, and became members of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Granite Bay, CA. Marjorie was a dedicated and supportive wife and mother who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed getting involved and volunteered her time and talents to the many activities of her family, the community and to the Lutheran Church. She was a devout Christian who was greatly loved by her family and all who knew her. In addition to her husband Art, Marjorie was predeceased by her daughter Jo Ann Bates Anderson and her brothers Eugene and Leslie Packer. She is survived by sister Ramona Seidel of Hillsboro, OR, daughter Judy (Joe) Kula of Fair Oaks, sons Richard (Joanne) of Roseville, Ronald and Thomas (Debbie) Bates of Pine Moutain Club, son-in-law Robert Anderson of Woodland, grandchildren Sherry Bowen, Ashley, Kimberley, Adam (Stephanie), and Jonathan Bates, Kressie (Colin) Stuart, Kristin (Jason) Martinez, Katie Barnes and great-grandchildren Jeffrey and Curtis Shropshire, Ava Lyn Bowen, Bailey Stuart, Amelia and Ella Martinez, and many nieces and nephews. The family sends a special thank you to Sunrise Senior Living of Fair Oaks for their outstanding care and compassion during Majorie's last years. A memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Ressurection, 6365 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA, on Saturday, November 9 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to any .

Marjorie Bates passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Fair Oaks, CA, on August 30, 2019, at age 95. Marjorie was the loving wife of Arthur E. Bates for 71 years before his passing in 2014 and the loving mother of Judy, Jo Ann, Richard, Ronald and Thomas Bates. Together, Marjorie and Art lived and raised their family in Pleasant Hill, CA, where they were charter members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Concord, CA, for 21 years before moving to Northridge, CA. There the family became active members at Saint Stephen's Lutheran Church in Granada Hills, CA. In 1998, they moved to Folsom, CA, and became members of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Granite Bay, CA. Marjorie was a dedicated and supportive wife and mother who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed getting involved and volunteered her time and talents to the many activities of her family, the community and to the Lutheran Church. She was a devout Christian who was greatly loved by her family and all who knew her. In addition to her husband Art, Marjorie was predeceased by her daughter Jo Ann Bates Anderson and her brothers Eugene and Leslie Packer. She is survived by sister Ramona Seidel of Hillsboro, OR, daughter Judy (Joe) Kula of Fair Oaks, sons Richard (Joanne) of Roseville, Ronald and Thomas (Debbie) Bates of Pine Moutain Club, son-in-law Robert Anderson of Woodland, grandchildren Sherry Bowen, Ashley, Kimberley, Adam (Stephanie), and Jonathan Bates, Kressie (Colin) Stuart, Kristin (Jason) Martinez, Katie Barnes and great-grandchildren Jeffrey and Curtis Shropshire, Ava Lyn Bowen, Bailey Stuart, Amelia and Ella Martinez, and many nieces and nephews. The family sends a special thank you to Sunrise Senior Living of Fair Oaks for their outstanding care and compassion during Majorie's last years. A memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Ressurection, 6365 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA, on Saturday, November 9 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to any . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations