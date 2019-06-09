Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Olive (Jenner) Patten. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Marjorie Olive (Jenner) Patten, of Newtonbrook, Ontario, Canada, born on November 5, 1922 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to Stephen and Mary Jenner, passed away peacefully at age 96 on May 27, 2019 in Rocklin, California. Marjorie was the beloved wife of the late J. Gordon Patten. She is survived by her sons, Paul Patten (wife Tina) and Ron Patten (wife Lisa); grandchildren, Kari (Patten) McGarty (husband Matt), Brent Patten, Tyler Patten (wife Kristin), and Stefanie Patten; and great-grandchildren, Jack McGarty, Kate McGarty, and Travis Patten. Marjorie proudly immigrated to the United States of America in 1952 with her husband and sons. She was a multitalented woman who held a variety of professional positions during her life, but she was foremost a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who had an abundance of love in her heart for all those she held dear. A celebration of Marjorie's life for her family and friends will be announced.

