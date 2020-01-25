A Celebration of Life with Reception following for Marge Stotenburg, who passed away January 15, 2020, will be held Thursday, February 6, 11 AM at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church. Marge was a Folsom Cordova United School District retiree with 30 years of service, an avid square dancer, crossword puzzler, newspaper reader and gardener. Marge was loved by everyone who knew her. Marge is survived by her daughter, Lynne (Rahm) and son, Craig (Lorna), brother, LeRoy Stratton, two sisters-in-law, six nephews, three nieces, absolutely wonderful neighbors and best friends. Memorial Gifts may be sent to Compassion International - her favorite charity.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 25, 2020