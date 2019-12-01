Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Rawlings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Ike and Katherine McKenna. She attended school in Calgary. Following an extended time on stage and radio which included a sojourn in New York, Toronto and London, Ontario, she married Willard Sage and the birth of her 1st son, Christopher, soon followed. She and Christopher next ventured to the United States. Following her divorce from Willard she continued her career in radio in Medford Oregon. It was in Medford where she met and then married Wayne Rawlings, her 2nd husband. Wayne, Christopher and Kathy lived in Medford for several years where she gave birth to two more sons, David and Michael. They then relocated to Sacramento and Wayne secured a position as an electronic engineer with KCRA. They adopted Robert, so now the family was complete with Christopher, David, Michael and Robert. She loved to make quilts and what she called "gooie-gummies" or cinnamon rolls for everyone for Christmas. She was preceded in death by both Wayne and David. For those of us that worked in democratic campaigns during the 1960's and 1970's Kathy was always there at the front desk in the headquarters greeting all who entered with a warm smile and a friendly greeting. She knew almost everyone by name and once introduced, never forgot a name. She made sure everyone was taken care of as she was part mother, teacher and cop so that the offices ran smoothly. A strong labor union supporter, she enjoyed her work for the Communication Workers until she retired. Tracking political news, she continued reporting her opinions to our elected officials. She also served as secretary to the Democratic Party Office. She loved Robert Kennedy, as we all did, and made sure the core group from the headquarters got together for lunches two to three times a year for 50 years. There will be no services, any donations should go to the Democratic Party.

