Marjorie Ries Muck (Marge) was born on May 3, 1938 and died of a stroke at age 81 on February 19, 2020 at the Rideout Hospital in Marysville, California. She is survived by her husband Sidney (Sid) Muck, her children Christine (Chris; James Lohman) McCormick and James (Jim; Amanda Johnson) Muck, and her grandchildren Ross McCormick and Helen McCormick. Marjorie grew up in Sacramento on 38th and J Streets. She attended Sacramento High School and graduated in 1956. After graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno she married Sidney Muck (a fellow Sacramento High graduate) and moved to Wheatland, California where she began her life on the Muck family farm. Upon her retiring from her work as a high school guidance counselor she was able to dedicate herself to what was most important to her: she was a dedicated mother and grandmother, a UC Master Gardener for 25 years, the senior warden for the Grace Episcopal Church in Wheatland, and a lover of animals. A formal service will be held in Wheatland once the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

