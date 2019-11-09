Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjory Winston Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjory Eva Winston Parker USAF (Ret) died peacefully on October 17th at her retirement community, Paradise Valley Estates, in Fairfield, California. She was 93 years old. Marjory was born in Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 1926, daughter of Chester and Lois (Warner) Winston and sister to Gordon Chester Winston, who predeceased her. She was brought up in an aviation family, the daughter of an Army Air Corps pilot and spent her high school years moving from base to base. She attended the University of Washington, where she became an Alpha Gamma Delta and graduated from the School of Arts and Sciences in 1949. After graduating, Marjory joined the Air Force and was stationed at HQ, USAFE in Wiesbaden, Germany, with later assignments included Hamilton AFB and Bolling AFB. While at Bolling, she started at Georgetown Law School and after eight years as a commissioned officer, she received a medical retirement, and attended law school full time. She was a senior editor of the Georgetown Law Review, earned her law degree in 1965 and returned home to California to work in Sacramento. As a lawyer she served in the Attorney General's Office where she was made a Senior Assistant Attorney General and appointed Chief of the State Medical Fraud Bureau. Marjory retired from practice and relocated to Fairfield in 1997. Marjory married Thomas Lee Parker in 1967 who was her beloved husband until his death in 1995. They shared a love of sailing and travel. Marjory earned her private pilot's license, was an avid photographer and a very early adopter of electronic publishing. Marjory was an active member of the Rotary Club and until her move to Paradise Valley Estates, a very involved member of the Church of Holy Trinity and the Beckett Anglican Church in Sacramento. Captain Parker is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Winston of Estero, Florida; two nieces, Victoria Winston and her husband Howard Schultz of Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Pamela Winston and her husband Leonard Bailey of Takoma Park, Maryland and a nephew Parker Winston and his wife Allison Bazin of Teaneck, New Jersey. She additionally had five great nieces and nephews.

Marjory Eva Winston Parker USAF (Ret) died peacefully on October 17th at her retirement community, Paradise Valley Estates, in Fairfield, California. She was 93 years old. Marjory was born in Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 1926, daughter of Chester and Lois (Warner) Winston and sister to Gordon Chester Winston, who predeceased her. She was brought up in an aviation family, the daughter of an Army Air Corps pilot and spent her high school years moving from base to base. She attended the University of Washington, where she became an Alpha Gamma Delta and graduated from the School of Arts and Sciences in 1949. After graduating, Marjory joined the Air Force and was stationed at HQ, USAFE in Wiesbaden, Germany, with later assignments included Hamilton AFB and Bolling AFB. While at Bolling, she started at Georgetown Law School and after eight years as a commissioned officer, she received a medical retirement, and attended law school full time. She was a senior editor of the Georgetown Law Review, earned her law degree in 1965 and returned home to California to work in Sacramento. As a lawyer she served in the Attorney General's Office where she was made a Senior Assistant Attorney General and appointed Chief of the State Medical Fraud Bureau. Marjory retired from practice and relocated to Fairfield in 1997. Marjory married Thomas Lee Parker in 1967 who was her beloved husband until his death in 1995. They shared a love of sailing and travel. Marjory earned her private pilot's license, was an avid photographer and a very early adopter of electronic publishing. Marjory was an active member of the Rotary Club and until her move to Paradise Valley Estates, a very involved member of the Church of Holy Trinity and the Beckett Anglican Church in Sacramento. Captain Parker is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Winston of Estero, Florida; two nieces, Victoria Winston and her husband Howard Schultz of Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Pamela Winston and her husband Leonard Bailey of Takoma Park, Maryland and a nephew Parker Winston and his wife Allison Bazin of Teaneck, New Jersey. She additionally had five great nieces and nephews. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close