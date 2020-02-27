Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark A. Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark A. Anderson, beloved husband of Cynthia Larsen, lost his life to a sudden heart attack at home amid the love of his family on the evening of February 18, 2020, after a day spent helping others. Mark was a man of fierce intelligence, independence and leadership. He had a creative and adventurous spirit, and a loving, true and happy heart. He was an amazing husband and father. We will forever remember how hard he made us all laugh. Born on August 8, 1953, in Spokane, Washington to Martin and Maurine Anderson, Mark grew up in a large, loving and boisterous family characterized by quick wit, powerful humor and lightning familial repartee. He was a stand-out student at Shadle Park High School in Spokane, making lifelong friends there, and meeting Cynthia during his teen years. At the age of 21, after college in Hawaii and Utah, he followed in the steps of his father and grandfather and headed for Alaska to work in the development of the Alaska pipeline. His affinity for Alaska led him to a pioneering career in commercial sea, air and land transportation in Alaska and the Arctic that spanned nearly three decades. His dearly loved sons Christian (Erin) and Benjamin (Kelsie), of whom he was immensely proud, were born during this fulfilling period of his life. Mark rose to the position of President of Alaska West Express and later President of Lynden Logistics. His experiences in Alaska could fill volumes. Mark and Cynthia married and together they built a beautiful life in East Sacramento illuminated by their love. It was here that their children Grace and Daniel were born. They completed Mark's heart and brought him endless joy and love. Mark also was beloved by his stepchildren, Ivy (Rob), Alexander (Emily), Agatha (Sam) and Clara, whom he deeply cherished and always supported in their activities and goals. He was involved in every aspect of his children's lives and was delighted on a daily basis by the antics of his small grandchildren, Violet, Cecilia and Charles here in Sacramento and Dashiell, Beckett, Jane and Kate whom he followed from afar. In 2012, after receiving a degree in education from California State University Sacramento, he opened Geographica in East Sacramento, a unique space where he shared his fascination with geography, maps, globes, science, natural history, books and art. What defined Mark was his love for his family, to whom he was the strongest rock and hero. Mark also loved the New York Times crossword puzzle, Priest and Payette Lakes, summers in Idaho with his friends and family, the shining eyes of grandbabies, art, books and travel to distant places. His friendships were many, lasting and life-affirming. "Where thou art, there is the world itself." Henry VI, Part II. He is survived by Cynthia and their family, and by brothers Darin Krogh (Lynn), Paul Anderson (Sue), Eric Anderson (Nancy), sister Diana Chapman (Paul), his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Alex Anderson. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Parish Church, 39th and J Streets, Sacramento.

