1/
Mark Allen "Big Al" Call
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark "Big Al" Allen Call
August 28, 1954 - October 12, 2020
Hutchinson, Kansas - Mark 'Big Al' Allen Call, 66, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS. He was born August 28, 1954, in Sacramento, CA, to Norman Wiley and Dayle Jewel (Benscheidt) Call.
Mark graduated from Del Campo High School, Fair Oaks, CA, in 1972. He lettered in football and wrestling. He was the first Del Campo wrestler to go to substate. Continuing his passion for sports, Mark also boxed (1980-1981) for the Hutchinson boxing team.
He retired from Western Foods, Hutchinson, KS, as manager of the vinegar bottling line. After retirement, Mark was self-employed, focusing on grounds keeping, mowing, trash hauling, and brush clearing.
He enjoyed gardening, canoeing, and riding his bicycle. Mark was a charter member of the Hutchinson Headwinds Bicycle Club. He was a simple man, but a caring man, who lived an uncomplicated life, as was evidenced by his unselfishness of being an organ donor. Mark enjoyed the company of many friends and loved the challenge of a heated debate.
He is survived by: his mother, Dayle Call of Carmichael, CA; siblings, Gregory (Sylvia) Call of Folsom, CA, Dana Reyes of Carmichael, CA, and Brad (Sandra) Call of Carmichael, CA; nephew, Robert Reyes of Carmichael, CA; uncle, Charles Benscheidt; and cousin, Mike Benscheidt, both of Hutchinson, KS.
Mark was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Food Bank of Reno County, Hutchinson, KS, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved