Mark "Big Al" Allen Call

August 28, 1954 - October 12, 2020

Hutchinson, Kansas - Mark 'Big Al' Allen Call, 66, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS. He was born August 28, 1954, in Sacramento, CA, to Norman Wiley and Dayle Jewel (Benscheidt) Call.

Mark graduated from Del Campo High School, Fair Oaks, CA, in 1972. He lettered in football and wrestling. He was the first Del Campo wrestler to go to substate. Continuing his passion for sports, Mark also boxed (1980-1981) for the Hutchinson boxing team.

He retired from Western Foods, Hutchinson, KS, as manager of the vinegar bottling line. After retirement, Mark was self-employed, focusing on grounds keeping, mowing, trash hauling, and brush clearing.

He enjoyed gardening, canoeing, and riding his bicycle. Mark was a charter member of the Hutchinson Headwinds Bicycle Club. He was a simple man, but a caring man, who lived an uncomplicated life, as was evidenced by his unselfishness of being an organ donor. Mark enjoyed the company of many friends and loved the challenge of a heated debate.

He is survived by: his mother, Dayle Call of Carmichael, CA; siblings, Gregory (Sylvia) Call of Folsom, CA, Dana Reyes of Carmichael, CA, and Brad (Sandra) Call of Carmichael, CA; nephew, Robert Reyes of Carmichael, CA; uncle, Charles Benscheidt; and cousin, Mike Benscheidt, both of Hutchinson, KS.

Mark was preceded in death by his father.

Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Food Bank of Reno County, Hutchinson, KS, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.





