Passed away Aug 24, 2019 while swimming in Lake Tahoe Triathlon. Born Nov 8,1954 in Sacramento, CA. Mark was a loving husband to Eileen Combs for 35 years. Loving father to Keri and Kayla Combs. Preceded in death by father Franklin Combs & brother in-law Mike Wick. Survived by mother Colette Combs, sister Rene Wick, brother Scott Combs (Linda), brother in-laws Brian and Kevin McMonagle along with nephews & nieces. Graduate of Mira Loma HS (1972) earned an AA Degree from UC Davis. Began career in construction later building two homes in El Dorado Hills. He was a VP of Sales with 35 years in equipment financing and leasing. Golf enthusiast winning McKenzie Cup Granite Bay. Enjoyed boating, skiing, biking, hiking and family trips to Lake Tahoe & Stinson Beach. Avid 49ers & Giants fan, Eagle Scout, Triathlete. Services Thursday, Sept. 12, 11 AM, Green Valley Mortuary.

