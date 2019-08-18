Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Carlton Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Carlton Meyer, 69, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at home in Elk Grove surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness. Mark was born on October 2, 1949, in Plainview, Nebraska. His parents moved the family to the Sacramento area when he was a child, where he remained for the rest of his life. After high school, Mark joined the U.S. Army and served his country honorably in Vietnam. He met Julie, the love of his life, upon his return, and the two were married on October 10, 1970. Mark began working at the Campbell Soup Company in 1971, where he worked as a forklift operator until his retirement 33 years later. An avid golfer in his spare time, Mark finally got his wife Julie interested in the game, and the two enjoyed many an afternoon together on the links. Mark and Julie also enjoyed playing in, and occasionally winning, couples golf tournaments. After years of frustration, Mark finally made the first of his multiple holes-in-one at Bradshaw Ranch on July 8, 2006. He also enjoyed playing poker and looked forward to the regular get-togethers with his friends. Mark is survived by Julie, his wife of nearly 49 years; his son Joseph and his wife Karyn; his granddaughter Audrey; his three brothers, Roger, Gary, and Robert, and his sister Susan; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many, many close friends. He is predeceased by his father Robert, his mother Betty, and his sister Charlotte. In keeping with Mark's wishes, there will be no formal services. Instead, there will be informal remembrances at various family gatherings and rounds of golf. Mark was a wonderful person, husband, father, and friend, and he will be sorely missed.

