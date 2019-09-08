Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Gordon Minnis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Long-time southern Oregon resident Mark Gordon Minnis, formerly of Sacramento, died August 10, 2019 in Selma, Oregon, at the age of 70. Mark was born on December 31, 1948 in San Francisco to California natives Nancy Fay Minnis and William Gordon Minnis. He was raised in Sacramento, where his father ran the River Lines, a tug and barge company started by his maternal grandfather After graduating from Encina High School, he attended the University of California at Berkeley and joined the Zeta Psi fraternity. He received his BS and Masters from University of Oregon. He also was a member of the Bohemian Club for many years. He is survived by his life partner, Kathy Krauss whom he lived with in Selma, OR. He is also survived by his sister Milo Fay Minnis (Jim Young) and brother William (Marion) ; nieces Margaret Moodian (Michael) and Nikki Allen; and grand- nephew Mikey Moodian: uncle Richard Niello Sr; cousins David Niello), Roger Niello (Mary), Rick Niello (Terri), Mike Fay (Margaret), Gary Fay (Leslie Gray), Janet Conner (John) and John Fay (Amy Levin-Fay), Jim Rydell, and former wives Sally Shiro Gregg, formerly of Sacramento, and Mary Beth Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service is planned for September 14, 2019 in Selma. For information contact Milo Minnis at

