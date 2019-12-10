Mark was born on Feb. 18, 1946 in Bridgeport, CT and passed away on Dec. 4, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 73. He was the beloved husband of 44 years of Gabrielle Holmes. He is also survived by his brother Richard Holmes (Laneve), nephew Richard Holmes (Tammy), niece Tammy O'Banion (Joe), niece Caitlin DeMorales, great nephews Nicholas and Braeden O'Banion and sister-in-law Ione DeMorales (Robert). Mark was preceeded in death by his parents Mark and Ilda Bess Holmes. Mark was a Vietnam veteran. After his military service he worked as an auditor/ accountant for the County of Sacramento; his final position Chief of Accounting Reporting and Control. Mark was a lifelong baseball fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs. He played/ managed an office softball team for over twenty years. He was also a Sacramento Kings fan and season ticket holder since 1985. He will be forever missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, 2pm, at the East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 10, 2019