Mark Joseph Splinter, born February 18, 1942 in Schullsburg, Wisconsin. Passed away on August 17, 2020 in Clarksburg, California. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia. Mark is survived by his children Mark, Matthew (Dawn Marie), Michael (DeAnn) and Martin (Patricia); grandchildren Sam, Bella, Lilly, Skyler, Chloe, Madison and Mason as well as great grandchildren Max and Miles. Mark worked as a funeral director for over 45 years at Harry A Nauman & Son and East Lawn Elk Grove. He dedicated his time to God and to charity, including helping to organize the food bank at St. Joseph's Church in Clarksburg and as the President of the Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home. Mark also was an active participant with Lions and Knights of Columbus. Family and Friends are invited to a Visitation on Wednesday, August 26 from 4-7PM with a Rosary at 7PM at Harry A Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 27 at 8:00AM at St. Joseph's Church, 32890 S. River Road, Clarksburg, CA. Burial immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6700 21st Avenue, Sacramento, CA. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions all services will be outdoors. We are not restricted to family only for services; however, we may ultimately be limited to the number of guests. Please be safe, courteous and understanding with your decision to attend. In lieu of flowers Mark requested donations to be made to the Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home, Clara's House or The Splinter Family Endowed Scholarship Fund at Christian Brothers High School.



