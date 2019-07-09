Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Norman Laffin. View Sign Service Information Lind Brothers Mortuary 4221 Manzanita Avenue Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-482-8080 Send Flowers Obituary

On June 24, 2019, Mark Norman Laffin passed away shortly before his 65 th birthday. He leaves behind his wife Nancy, children Jason, Amanda, and Aaron, and seven grandchildren. Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and loyal friend, Mark was born July 18, 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa and moved to California at a young age. After graduation from Hiram Johnson High School, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in Vietnam, Germany, and the USA. In civilian life he worked in the electrical industry until he retired. In retirement, Mark indulged his passion for wood working, creating pieces of art that will be treasured forever. His latest pastime was riding his Harley Davidson with the Folsom chapter of the HOGs, where he participated in riding excursions, toy drives, and fundraisers. Beautiful memories were made as he shared his passion for riding motorcycles with his wife Nancy and his son Jason. Mark made friends easily with his contagious laugh, quick wit, and incredible sense of humor. His hugs followed by two pats on your back with be remembered by loved ones and missed for eternity. Mark was truly a great patriotic American, a proud husband and father, and much beloved friend. Memorial Service: 12:00pm Sunday July 14, 2019 at Lind Brothers Funeral Home, 4221 Manzanita Way. Carmichael, CA 94608. Celebration of Life begins at 12:30pm at Carmichael Elks, 5631 Cypress Way. Carmichael, CA 95608.

