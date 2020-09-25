Mark Steven Walukones, 61, of Carmichael, California, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in his home. Mark is survived by his lifetime sweetheart and wife, Lisa Walukones, children Amanda, Steele, and Kasey, grandchildren Steele and Thelonious, and beloved siblings Jim, Toni, Robyn, and Alan. There will be an intimate celebration of life by invitation only. Mark was a husband, brother, dad, papa, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, music lovin' bass player and family man. He worked for Mercy San Juan Hospital for 36 years and loved his coworkers like family. He enjoyed vacations with family, playing music with his grandsons, and fantasy football. More than anything, he enjoyed playing music for his lady love and wife, Lisa. Their song plays in her heart while she remembers their time together with love and gratitude. "As we lie in the dark and hear the sweet song of the nightingale And we listen for the lark, and I want to tell you babe, tell you a tale With the soft wind blowin', blowin' outside. Hey I want to take you on a moonlight ride, And I hear you gently sigh. I want to take you where flamingos fly Way over yonder in the clear blue sky. That's where flamingos fly, And I'm silently waiting for that"



