Marlene Cook, 81 of Elk Grove, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 10, 2019. She was born Marlene Earl in Lethbridge Alberta Canada and moved to Sacramento in 1958. Married to Herbert Cook in 1965, Marlene then moved to Elk Grove in 1968, the place she would call home for 50 years. As an avid artist, walker, and traveler, Marlene would often combine her passions with her many vacations taking one, some, or all of her family with her. Her laughter and love will be greatly missed by her two children, DeLora Slattery (Thomas) and Scott, and two grandchildren, Kristen and Ryan. Marlene will greet her mother Eva for the first time in almost 75 years - a mother daughter reunion she has recently longed for. She was laid to rest next to her husband in a private ceremony attended by family and friends at East Lawn in Elk Grove.

9189 Stockton Boulevard

Elk Grove , CA 95624

