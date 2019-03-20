Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene M. Deal. View Sign

It is with deep sadness that the family of Marlene M. Deal announces her passing on February 20, 2019 at the age of 80. She passed away surrounded by love with her daughter at her side. Marlene was born in Stockton, CA and moved to Sacramento in 1939 before relocating to Vallejo in 1944. In the early 1950s she returned to Sacramento where she remained a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of McClatchy High School and Sacramento City College. She worked for the state of CA as an early computer programmer, was a real estate agent, and an administrative assistant to the governor's office, various legislators, and in private industry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Margaret White, and sister, Shirley Betz. She is survived by her daughter, Diana; son-in-law, Michael; niece, Kathleen; and nephews, Michael and Jeff (wife Carla and children Andy, Camille, and Sam). Marlene was an ardent supporter of arts and literacy and was a long time patron of KVIE, Sacramento Public Library, and Crocker Art Museum. In lieu of flowers her family suggests a donation to the Crocker Art Museum in Marlene's name. This can be done on-line or by phone at 916-808-7843. There will be a private Celebration of Life ceremony for Marlene's family and close friends.

It is with deep sadness that the family of Marlene M. Deal announces her passing on February 20, 2019 at the age of 80. She passed away surrounded by love with her daughter at her side. Marlene was born in Stockton, CA and moved to Sacramento in 1939 before relocating to Vallejo in 1944. In the early 1950s she returned to Sacramento where she remained a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of McClatchy High School and Sacramento City College. She worked for the state of CA as an early computer programmer, was a real estate agent, and an administrative assistant to the governor's office, various legislators, and in private industry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Margaret White, and sister, Shirley Betz. She is survived by her daughter, Diana; son-in-law, Michael; niece, Kathleen; and nephews, Michael and Jeff (wife Carla and children Andy, Camille, and Sam). Marlene was an ardent supporter of arts and literacy and was a long time patron of KVIE, Sacramento Public Library, and Crocker Art Museum. In lieu of flowers her family suggests a donation to the Crocker Art Museum in Marlene's name. This can be done on-line or by phone at 916-808-7843. There will be a private Celebration of Life ceremony for Marlene's family and close friends. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close