Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Marie Sarmento. View Sign

February 3, 2019 Marlene Sarmento was a Sacramento native, born May 6th, 1936. She passed away peacefully at home on February 3rd, 2019 with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Jerry Sarmento, who passed away in 2015. Born Marlene Marie Visintainer, she was an only child and was preceded in death by her parents, Mike Visintainer and Irma (Pinaglia) Visintainer. Marlene and Jerry had three children, Darrell (Regina), Jill (Paul) Manzo and Mark, and grandchildren Cherish, Isiah, Elijah, Ava and Jack, and was a great grandmother to Elizabeth and Emery. She also was a blessing to several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marlene enjoyed rich relationships with many aunts, uncles, and cousins through her extended family with the Sarmentos, Visintainers, and Pinaglias. Marlene grew up on Markham Way in the William Land Park area of Sacramento. She attended local schools including C.K. McClatchy High School and kept up with several of her high school friends over the years. Marlene and Jerry were married at St. Francis Catholic Church on March 3rd, 1957. They lived in River Park for a few years where Jerry began a life-long career at Aerojet General. In 1964 they moved to College Greens in Moravian Court where Marlene would live the rest of her life building life-long friendships in the neighborhood and at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her days were full as a mom and homemaker. She was very involved while the children attended St. Mary's Elementary School and later St. Francis and Christian Brothers High School. Many happy family times included frequent vacations to Lake Tahoe, North San Juan, camping, the ocean,and eventually enjoying their own family cabin at South Lake Tahoe. If one of her kids or grandkids had a track meet, baseball game, dance recital, basketball game, soccer game, or school performance, Marlene was there with Jerry cheering them on. Later in life Marlene and Jerry enjoyed their trips to Maui, many cruises, and many weekends at the family cabin in Tahoe. They would often take annual vacations to Arizona and Iowa to visit kids and grandkids. After Jerry passed away, Marlene stayed active in the AltarSociety, Bereavement Club, and the Widow's Club at St. Mary's. She loved to garden, exercise at Curve's, watch T.V. game shows, crime dramas, and do crossword puzzles. She continued to travel to Arizona and Iowa to see family and regularly carpooled for her grandkids Ava and Jack until her final weeks with us. The family would like to thank Sojourn Hospice and Comfort Keepers for the care and comfort provided to Marlene in her final days. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1333 58th St. Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sacramento, Mercy Foundation, or a .

February 3, 2019 Marlene Sarmento was a Sacramento native, born May 6th, 1936. She passed away peacefully at home on February 3rd, 2019 with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Jerry Sarmento, who passed away in 2015. Born Marlene Marie Visintainer, she was an only child and was preceded in death by her parents, Mike Visintainer and Irma (Pinaglia) Visintainer. Marlene and Jerry had three children, Darrell (Regina), Jill (Paul) Manzo and Mark, and grandchildren Cherish, Isiah, Elijah, Ava and Jack, and was a great grandmother to Elizabeth and Emery. She also was a blessing to several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marlene enjoyed rich relationships with many aunts, uncles, and cousins through her extended family with the Sarmentos, Visintainers, and Pinaglias. Marlene grew up on Markham Way in the William Land Park area of Sacramento. She attended local schools including C.K. McClatchy High School and kept up with several of her high school friends over the years. Marlene and Jerry were married at St. Francis Catholic Church on March 3rd, 1957. They lived in River Park for a few years where Jerry began a life-long career at Aerojet General. In 1964 they moved to College Greens in Moravian Court where Marlene would live the rest of her life building life-long friendships in the neighborhood and at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her days were full as a mom and homemaker. She was very involved while the children attended St. Mary's Elementary School and later St. Francis and Christian Brothers High School. Many happy family times included frequent vacations to Lake Tahoe, North San Juan, camping, the ocean,and eventually enjoying their own family cabin at South Lake Tahoe. If one of her kids or grandkids had a track meet, baseball game, dance recital, basketball game, soccer game, or school performance, Marlene was there with Jerry cheering them on. Later in life Marlene and Jerry enjoyed their trips to Maui, many cruises, and many weekends at the family cabin in Tahoe. They would often take annual vacations to Arizona and Iowa to visit kids and grandkids. After Jerry passed away, Marlene stayed active in the AltarSociety, Bereavement Club, and the Widow's Club at St. Mary's. She loved to garden, exercise at Curve's, watch T.V. game shows, crime dramas, and do crossword puzzles. She continued to travel to Arizona and Iowa to see family and regularly carpooled for her grandkids Ava and Jack until her final weeks with us. The family would like to thank Sojourn Hospice and Comfort Keepers for the care and comfort provided to Marlene in her final days. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1333 58th St. Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sacramento, Mercy Foundation, or a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations