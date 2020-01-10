This courageous, compassionate, and funny mom and widow passed on to heaven. She was a hard working mother of 4 children : Brian, Steve, Karen and Julie and loving wife and widow to Arthur Runke for 50 years. Her beautiful grandchildren: Tiffany, Lauren, Megan, Deanna, Michael AJ, Akoni, Miguel, and Edward will all miss her deeply. Please join us for her Funeral: Thursday Jan16th @ 10:00 am East Lawn-Elk Grove Reception at: 10453 Ambassador Drive Rancho Cordova
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 10, 2020