Marrietta Lucina Wiswell, 97, passed away February 26, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Marrietta was born September 19, 1921 in Rapid City, SD to Claude and Mamie (Benjamin) Barnes. She graduated nursing school and worked in the field until her retirement in 1980. Marrietta married Donald Richardson Wiswell and the couple spent retirement in Bandon, Oregon. She loved helping others, and long walks on the beach to enjoy "her" ocean. Marrietta was a member of Bandon First Presbyterian Church and was a kind and giving friend, mother and wife. She is survived by her son, Phil (Sandy) Braziel of Waukee, IA; her daughter, Terrelyn (Lew) Wentworth of Carmichael, CA; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grand-children; and step-daughter, Judith Wiswell James. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Condolences to the family at

