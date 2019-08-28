Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Diggs Kraus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Died peacefully at home on August 16, 2019, at age 82 after a long illness, under the care of his beloved wife Nancy Fiddyment Kraus. The son of two pioneer families, Marshall was born in Sacramento to Georgeann Diggs Kraus and Frank Edward Kraus. After attending local schools and serving in the US Navy, he joined the firm of Clauss and Kraus, Inc., the family meat wholesaler and sausage manufacturer, founded in 1888. When the firm was sold in the 1970's, Marshall purchased Sacramento Machinery Company and grew the business until his retirement. His true passion was all things mechanical. For 60 years he and his succession of boats were a fixture on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe where his family had a summer home. He was a member and past Commodore of The Tahoe Yacht Club. With his warm and engaging manner, he was a lifelong mentor to young boating enthusiasts, promoting The Junior Outboard Races at Tahoe for many years. In his later years, Marshall was an avid classic car collector, and participated in many related events. He and Nancy also spent many happy times at their home on the big island of Hawaii. Marshall is survived by his wife, Nancy, and their two daughters, Anne Hogan (Matt) of Truckee, and Karen Thomsen (Lars) of San Jose, and his four grandchildren, Epona and Saxen Hogan, and Spencer and Parker Thomsen. Marshall is also survived by his sister, Georgia Kraus Edwards (Andrew) of San Francisco. He was predeceased by his older brother, Frank Edward Kraus, Jr. At his request, no memorial service is planned. Memorial donations may be made to Sacramento or to the .

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

