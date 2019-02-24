Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Ray Ozanne. View Sign

Marshall Ray Ozanne, 79, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, in the home of his stepdaughter, Debra Cole. Marshall was born in Richey, Montana to Roscoe Roger Ozanne and Gwen Owens on May 20, 1939. He grew up in Yakima, Washington with his 6 siblings. Marshall served in the Navy from May of 1956 to May of 1960. Marshall had spent the last 35 years living on top of a mountain in Warner Springs, CA. He was a real mountain man who lived off the grid. He loved nature and the outdoors. His closest friends called him Ozzie. He is survived by 1 sister and 3 brothers. Marie, Roderick, Lonnie and Leroy.

