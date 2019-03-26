Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsimiliano "Max" Mendoza. View Sign

Marsimiliano "Max" Mendoza, aged 84 passed peacefully on February 20, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 12, 1934, in Bristol, Colorado. Max was the youngest of 12 children, born to Julio and Maria Mendoza. He was blessed with and is survived by his loving wife Mary Mendoza, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Max is also survived by his two daughters Kathleen (Terrance) Kelly and Patricia (Saul) Gaytan. He had three sons, Max, Jr., William, and Arthur Mendoza, all who preceded him in death. Max is also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Max was employed by numerous construction companies throughout the Sacramento area. One of his proudest accomplishments was assisting in the work and completion of the Folsom Dam. Max was a proud member of the Laborers Union, Local 185 from 1952 to the time of his death. He was the founder of the Retirees Association for Local 185. Max was a member of the Knights of Columbus, as a 4th degree knight. Max was a staunch advocate for his neighborhood, community and the greater Sacramento area. He went above and beyond to involve himself in local causes. Max marched with Cesar Chavez, for fair labor and working conditions for the United Farm Workers. He advocated for many causes over the years, as such, the City of Sacramento named a baseball field in his honor at Airport Little League: Max Mendoza Baseball Field. A celebration of Max's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 8720 Florin Road, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Airport Little League in memory of Max Mendoza. Checks can be made out to: "Airport Little League," and mailed to: c/o League Treasurer, Joanne Jauregui, 7683 Manon Way, Sacramento, CA 95823.

