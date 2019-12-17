Martha Ann Hansen

Martha Ann Hansen, born April 18, 1951, died peacefully on December 13, 2019. Daughter of Gerald and Barbara Jeanne Hansen, Martha was survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Henry Nethery of Indiana; granddaughters Beth, Stacy, Haley and Mandy Nethery; sister Carla Hills; nephew Michael Hills; niece Molly Perez (Omar); cousin and close friend Claudia Prows (Tom); long-time companion Bill Rasmussen; and her faithful canine "babies," Maggie and Lola. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As Martha was a well-known and passionate animal lover, memorial contributions may be made to the Sacramento SPCA or to Happy Tails Sanctuary.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 17, 2019
