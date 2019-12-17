Martha Ann Hansen, born April 18, 1951, died peacefully on December 13, 2019. Daughter of Gerald and Barbara Jeanne Hansen, Martha was survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Henry Nethery of Indiana; granddaughters Beth, Stacy, Haley and Mandy Nethery; sister Carla Hills; nephew Michael Hills; niece Molly Perez (Omar); cousin and close friend Claudia Prows (Tom); long-time companion Bill Rasmussen; and her faithful canine "babies," Maggie and Lola. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As Martha was a well-known and passionate animal lover, memorial contributions may be made to the Sacramento SPCA or to Happy Tails Sanctuary.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 17, 2019