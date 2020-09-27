Martha Blaylock, 82, died September 23, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at home in Roseville, California. Born and raised in Roseville, she graduated from Roseville High School in 1956. After graduating from high school, Martha pursued a career in civil service until her retirement in 1988 to care for her mother. She also spent countless hours caring for her grandchildren (Christal, Alexia, Haley, Kyle, and Kaitlyn) from infancy through their teen years, as well as her great-grandchildren (Addison, Audrey, and Andrew). During that time, she was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Sacramento; a member of the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society; and in more recent years, a member of Saint Anna Greek Orthodox Church in Roseville. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dave Blaylock; her 3 children: Delaine Timberlake, Heidi (Kirk) Eller, and David (Deborah) Blaylock; her sister, Arlene Agalos; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; aunts; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will truly be missed by all who knew and love her. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. An outdoor reception will follow at the family's home.



